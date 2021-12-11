North Augusta Public Safety gives more details on shooting incident, ID's injured officer

Dec. 10—North Augusta Public Safety Chief John Thomas held a press conference Friday to address Thursday's officer-involved shooting. He expressed gratitude for law enforcement and local residents aiding police. He also shared new details about the shooting and the suspect in custody.

The shootout, which left one North Augusta Public Safety officer with a gunshot wound to the leg, occurred in broad daylight on Georgia Avenue — one of the busiest streets in downtown North Augusta.

About a dozen local shops line the street, and multiple bystanders were outside when the shooting occurred. The suspect's vehicle was parked in the middle of the street in front of Gary's Hamburgers, where several people were enjoying an early dinner.

Multiple civilian cars, parked along the street and traveling through the high-traffic intersection, were damaged with bullet holes, according to witnesses.

The shooting

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, officers were dispatched for suspicious activity in North Augusta.

Police spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a stop, Thomas said during the press conference.

The suspect fled in the vehicle, which caused a collision at Martintown Road and Georgia Avenue, he said.

A white sedan was overturned in the intersection, and Thomas confirmed there were injuries.

"The suspect continues down Georgia Avenue and exits the truck, and as you have seen and heard from the previous reports, shots were fired," he said. "So at that point, he opens fire on our officers."

Lt. Aaron Fittery, who is a 15-year veteran with North Augusta Public Safety, was shot in the leg and taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

Thomas said a couple of officers returned fire, but the department exercised great restraint in the situation.

"I think you have to understand to the training and restraint during that time of day," he said. "We have to look beyond the sights of a gun, we have to look at what's in our view, what's in our vision, what kind of crossfire we're going to get into. So, kudos to our department and the training that we go through to ensure that the public is safe. I'm proud of the restraint that we showed during a busy time of the day, which is obviously a great thing for for our citizens."

Thomas said he went directly to the hospital to talk to Fittery and his wife. "He was in good condition when I talked to him, and he was released last night," he said.

Shortly after Fittery was shot, a good Samaritan stopped in traffic on Georgia Avenue to see if he was OK.

"Aaron said, 'I have been shot, I need some help. Can you get me to the hospital?'" Thomas said. "She stopped and took him to the hospital very quickly."

North Augusta Public Safety is still trying to identify the good Samaritan.

A wanted man

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested 42-year-old Thomas M. Airington, of Clarks Hill, on charges of attempted murder and possession of marijuana following the shooting.

Airington was out on a $50,615 surety bond for multiple charges in August, according to Aiken County court records.

Those charges include possession of a stolen gun, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking meth/cocaine, possession of narcotics and possession of marijuana.

Lt. Tim Thornton, with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, also confirmed Airington was involved in a previous incident on Oct. 25 when a North Augusta Walmart was evacuated after police received a tip from a bounty hunter.

Around 9 p.m. on Oct. 25, police responded to the Walmart on Edgefield Road in North Augusta after receiving a tip from a bounty hunter that a wanted individual believed to be armed and dangerous was in the store.

"The bounty hunter had reason to believe there was an individual wanted for arrest inside the Walmart," Lt. Tim Thornton said on Oct. 26.

Thornton said the individual was "known to be armed and dangerous" and the store was evacuated; however, police said the information the bounty hunter received was unsubstantiated.

"Officers checked the area and found nothing supporting the reports that anything was going on," Thornton said.

Thomas said after the Thursday afternoon shooting, North Augusta Public Safety learned the U.S. Marshals Service was "interested in this guy."

"The caller [who called in the suspicious activity] was very meticulous about what she saw and described what was going on," Thomas said. "A quick response led us to this individual; I wouldn't say he was on our radar. But we definitely found out that this was a dangerous individual."

Support after trauma

After the traumatic event, Thomas said local residents and support organizations helped aid law enforcement.

"The local businesses brought us water and just made sure that we were OK," he said.

Support 1, a North Augusta-based nonprofit focused on supporting emergency first responders involved in critical incidents within the CSRA and beyond, also offered its assistance to NADPS officers.

"Support 1 was at the hospital last night," Thomas said. "We rushed all our folks to a conference room that were involved in [the incident]. Support 1 was on scene and talked our guys through that."

Thomas said he personally called each officer on that shift this morning to make sure they were OK.

"We will offer counseling," he said. "We're getting help, not only [for] the shift, but anybody that was on the scene that particular day."

Next steps

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is cooperating with the SLED, which is conducting the investigation.

"SLED has taken over the investigation because of the officer-involved shooting," Thomas said. "We're grateful for the quick response that we had from our partners on the scene."

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Edgefield County Sheriff's Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety, South Carolina Highway Patrol and South Carolina ATF assisted North Augusta Public Safety before SLED arrived.

Thomas stressed the rarity of an incident like this one happening in North Augusta.

"I just want to assure the public that this doesn't happen in North Augusta a lot," he said. "I'm telling you, this is something that is not common. We don't know how this happened so quickly, but it did."

After 12 years at NADPS, Thomas said this is only the second officer he's seen shot in the line of duty — the first being after just a few weeks on the job.

"For me, this is the first time that I've seen something of this magnitude occur downtown in this particular area," he said. "Obviously, we know that we've got some growth pattern that's just going on curve. We have a great city council and a great city administrator who stand by us and give us what we need. So those things we'll be talking about; and there's conversations to be had in the future, but we've got a great support system here."

Cautioning bystanders

Multiple videos of the shooting were captured by bystanders and posted to Facebook and Twitter.

Thomas said he cautions people about using cellphones to gather footage during a serious incident.

"A stray bullet could construct any way, and thank the Lord none of that did happen," he said. "But it could have happened because of the amount of gunfire... So I would suggest — if you see or hear something like that — step away, lock your car and get away from it as quick as you can. Because you can see from the videos that I've seen and you've seen, that it's a very delicate situation."