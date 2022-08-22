North Augusta Public Safety search for driver in non-fatal hit and run

Aug. 22—The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is looking for a driver involved in a non-fatal hit and run.

The incident took place on Sunday around 7 a.m. on Knox Avenue in front of McDonald's, police said.

The suspect vehicle was a red and black Ford Mustang with a male driver, according to security camera video provided to police.

No injuries were reported and no one has been charged as of Monday morning, police said.

Anyone with information can call Officer Golden at 803-279-2121, ext. 1.