North Augusta Public Safety seeks IDs of robbery suspects

Feb. 4—The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is seeking help in identifying suspects believed to be involved in robberies at area grocery stores.

The two suspects are accused of stealing items from shoppers at three local grocery stores.

"One of the males will distract the victim while the other male steals items from the victim," North Augusta Public Safety said in a release Thursday night.

They urged the public to be aware of their surroundings and report any information to Detective Travis Doolittle at 803-441-4276.