North Augusta stand-off ends in arrest of Burke County man wanted in homicide

Dec. 15—A Burke County man wanted in connection to a homicide was taken into custody after a six-hour stand-off in North Augusta on Wednesday.

Jordan James Perkins, 20, of Sardis, Georgia, was taken into custody Dec. 14, after a stand-off in North Augusta, Lt. Junior Johnson with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety said.

Johnson said law enforcement took Perkins into custody without an incident at 11:14 p.m. from a location in the 100 block of Millstone Road in North Augusta. The police had responded six hours earlier.

Johnson said Perkins was wanted in connection to a homicide in Burke County, Georgia.

Just after midnight on July 30, police responded to reports of multiple people being shot at an unlicensed bar/shot house on Claxton Road in Girard, Georgia, according to an incident report from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, police found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to an incident report.

Derrick Hilton, 34, died at the scene while the four remaining victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment, the report said.

Investigators initially thought that around 60 people were at the location when the shooting started, the report said.

Police identified Perkins and Jawuandre Dimera Jenkins, 22, of Sardis, Georgia, as suspects in the case, the report said.

Perkins is currently being held at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.

Perkins will be extradited back to Burke County, Johnson said.

Johnson said his department was assisted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Burke County Sheriff's Office and the United States Marshals Service.