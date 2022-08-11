North Augusta woman accused of creating fake court order

Matthew Christian, Aiken Standard, S.C.
Aug. 11—A North Augusta woman faces up to four years in prison after allegedly creating a fake court order.

Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, was arrested Wednesday morning by agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and charged with forgery without a dollar amount and impersonating a court official.

Forgery without a dollar amount is a misdemeanor and if a person is convicted, that person would face up to three years in prison, a fine to be determined by the court or both.

Impersonating a court official is a misdemeanor and a person convicted of the crime faces up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $2,500 or both.

Eubanks is accused of producing a fictitious court order with a forged judge's signature and obtaining $16,000.

She was booked into the Aiken County detention center and later released on bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the office of Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks.

