North Augusta woman charged with arson

Alexandra Koch, Aiken Standard, S.C.
·1 min read

Aug. 19—A North Augusta woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to an arson on Horseshoe Road.

Jacqueline Nicole Lynn, 32, is charged with arson following an incident on the 100 block of Horseshoe Road.

Police said they responded to reports of a structure fire around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers "observed the suspect sitting in the front yard and heavy smoke and fire exiting from the residence," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred shortly after law enforcement responded to a prior incident at the residence, according to the report.

A witness stated she saw the suspect "throwing items from the front door of the residence after law enforcement left" and the suspect "kept repeating 'everyone knows,'" said police.

Alexandra Koch covers crime, courts and public safety in Aiken County. Follow her on Instagram @alexandrakochnews and Twitter @alexkochnews.

