North Augusta woman charged after Atlanta hospital reports child abuse

A North Augusta woman was arrested Tuesday after a child was brought into an Atlanta hospital with brain injuries and rib fractures.

Danielle M. Davis, 24, of North Augusta, is charged with inflicting great bodily injury on a child, a felony in South Carolina.

On April 18, the South Carolina Department of Social Services contacted North Augusta Public Safety for a potential child abuse case. The child was brought into Children's Health Care of Atlanta for seizures and twitching, but doctors later discovered injuries including head trauma due to bleeding on the brain, old bleeding, torn bridging veins on the brain, two newly sustained rib fractures and one rib fracture that was in the process of healing, according to an incident report.

Davis and another suspect, a 27-year-old North Augusta man, were interviewed separately and denied any trauma, falls or injuries, but said the child seemed more tired lately, according to the report.

The child was admitted to the intensive care unit at the hospital for further treatment, according to the report. A potential discharge date is unknown.

UPDATE: Suspect arrested after shooting 13-year-old girl inside Aiken Walmart

Fatal stabbing conviction: Augusta man sentenced to life for fatally stabbing stepdaughter in front of mother

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: North Augusta woman arrested for severely abusing child