North Augusta woman dies days after crash in Aiken

A North Augusta woman died following a crash Saturday in Aiken.

Khadijah Jackson, 28, of North Augusta, died Tuesday at WellStar MCG Health from injuries she sustained in a crash on Saturday, according to a news release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

At about 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Jackson was passenger in a car that crashed on Pine Log Road, according to the release.

The coroner's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating, according to the release. Jackson will be autopsied in Newberry.

