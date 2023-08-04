North Augusta woman faces charges she shot at her husband

Aug. 4—An argument over whether a man let someone rifle through his wife's underwear drawer devolved into a shooting, police said.

Amy Elizabeth Brooks, 52, of North Augusta was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with domestic violence of high and aggravated nature, according to jail records.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of domestic violence at a Cherokee Drive residence, according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

A man told a deputy he and his wife returned home after a night of drinking. Once at the residence, both parties separated.

He told police his wife entered his room and they argued because she thought he had let someone go through her underwear drawer, the report said.

The victim told police his wife armed herself with a bat, tore up items in a room and challenged him with a bat, the report said.

The victim said his wife came back into the bedroom with a silver-colored firearm and fired five rounds at him, the report said.

He also stated his wife chased him through the room and bathroom while firing shots and stopped shooting at him after running out of ammo, the report said.

The woman left before police arrived, the report said.

Police observed three bullet holes — one in the wall next to the bed, one in the recliner and one in the bathroom, the report said.

Later in the evening, police saw a vehicle stop in the middle of Cherokee Road and an individual walked out of the woods to enter the vehicle, the report said.

Police conducted a traffic stop, the report said, and identified the person as Brooks.

She was arrested and taken to the Aiken County detention center.

Brooks has no bond as of Friday afternoon.