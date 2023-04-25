North Augusta woman facing murder charges after death of unborn child; took heroin and fentanyl 24 hours before

Apr. 25—A North Augusta woman is facing murder charges following the death of her unborn child.

Erin Leigh Grandy, 31 of North Augusta, was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse, according to jail records.

The charge carries a sentence of 20 years to life, according to jail records.

On July 6, 2022, police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Harvester Drive in North Augusta in reference to a female going into labor and found the front door of the residence unsecured and heard a person screaming, according to an incident report from North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Police and EMS made contact with Grandy in a back bathroom and assisted in getting her on a stretcher, the report said.

Grandy arrived at the hospital via EMS with heavy vaginal bleeding and a placental abruption, which caused the placenta to detach from the womb, the report said.

Grandy had an emergency c-section and the baby was dead, the report said.

Police were later contacted by Jeff Smith with the Aiken County Coroner's Office who was at the hospital investigating a deceased infant after the mother had admitted to doctors she had taken a mix of heroin and fentanyl within the last 24 hours, the report said.

Grandy is listed as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.