North Austin shooting leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries; suspect still not found

A Monday night shooting at an apartment complex in North Austin left one person with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Austin police said they are still searching for the suspect involved in the shooting at the Aubrey Hills apartment complex at about 11:30 p.m.

Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital and did not provide an update on his condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that no further information was available as of Tuesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police seek shooter who left 1 with life-threatening injuries