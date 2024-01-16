North Bay cyclist dies after hitting downed tree

(KRON) — A woman died Monday after crashing her bicycle in the North Bay, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 1:22 p.m. on Hauser Bridge Road west of King Ridge Road. CHP believes the woman was riding at an “unsafe speed” and did not slow down when the roadway curved.

Her bicycle hit a downed tree and fell off the road. A companion saw her and reported the crash. She died at the scene.

The area of the crash is Cazadero, a census-designated place in Sonoma County south of Sea Ranch. CHP Santa Rosa and the Timber Cove Fire Department responded to the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call CHP at (707) 588-1400.

