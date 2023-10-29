North Bay firefighters, neighbors ready for Red Flag Warning
Red flags are flying at fire stations across Sonoma County, warning the public about high fire danger as the Bay Area enters its first Red Flad Warning since October 2021.
Red flags are flying at fire stations across Sonoma County, warning the public about high fire danger as the Bay Area enters its first Red Flad Warning since October 2021.
Merrill Kelly delivered another dominant performance, and the Diamondbacks offense provided more than enough in the 9-1 victory.
This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines and puffiness in check.
Ngannou came up a winner on all sides.
Some of our fave savings: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, an amazing five-piece cookware set for $70 off, and so, so much more.
Here's how much exercise you really need to avoid the pitfalls of a sedentary lifestyle.
NASA plans to launch the INFUSE mission at 11:35 PM ET on Sunday October 29 from the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. It will observe the Cygnus Loop, or Veil Nebula, supernova remnant
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
The FAFSA form is normally available in October, but due to major overhauls to the application process this year, it won’t be available until December.
Amazon made a number of announcements on the robotics front this year. Starting this year, customers in College Station, Texas, will be able to get medications from Amazon Pharmacy delivered via drone. Amazon is, understandably, approaching the project with baby steps.
Ducati entering Italian motocross championship next year with new bike. Plans 'a complete range of off-road engines and motorcycles.'
'Makes cleanup so very easy,' wrote one happy fan.
The two swings that rewrote Game 1 of the World Series were no accident — just ask Rangers bench coach Donnie Ecker.
Previously referred to as teen dating violence, ARA encompasses emotional, physical and sexual abuse, both online and in person.
FTX reportedly considered securing naming rights for the Royals' Kauffman Stadium.
Winter is actually my favorite season. Please don't @ me.
It's a universal truth that cheese is the best way to fool people into thinking you actually have your life together.
This chic and extremely cozy sweater will be your go-to this fall.
The PGA Tour said neither player placed bets on tournaments where they were participating.
In an overall quiet year, the last few months have been pretty spicy when it comes to M&A activity: Atlassian bought Loom; Cisco bought Splunk; and Microsoft finally closed on its bid to buy Activision. To receive the TechCrunch+ Roundup as an email each Tuesday and Friday, scroll down to find the “sign up for newsletters” section on this page, select “TechCrunch+ Roundup,” enter your email, and click “subscribe.”
Parker's 10th great-grandmother was accused of witchcraft, based on a vision.