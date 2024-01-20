North Bay man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of dead person, stealing valuables

(KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into the Sonoma home of a dead person and stealing their valuables, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The burglary was reported to the sheriff’s department at about 10:12 p.m. Sunday. A family member of the person who died told authorities that they went to the home on the 300 block of Cherry Street to find several doors open or unlocked and that a lock on the garage was cut off and replaced.

The family member said they had been at the house organizing their parent’s collections of rare gold and silver coins, collectible sports trading cards, pewter spoons, and Disney memorabilia.

Deputies found surveillance footage from another house that showed two men coming to the home several times and leaving with a large white bag of items each time.

Another deputy claimed to know of two men who live in the area and were involved in several thefts. One was on probation for cases related to theft and the other was “in the court process” for theft cases, the sheriff’s office said.

While deputies were investigating, they noticed a white bag in the bed of a pickup truck that one suspect owned. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s home and found the items that had been reported stolen. Those items were returned to their rightful owner.

Joshua Miller, 37, of Boyes Hot Springs, was arrested for felony burglary and felony possession of stolen property. He posted a $50,000 bail and was released.

