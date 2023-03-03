North Belle Vernon man sentenced to 7 years in child porn case

Mar. 3—A North Belle Vernon man was sentenced last week to seven years and one month in a federal prison after pleading guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography.

David Engel, 47, was ordered to spend an additional 10 years on supervised release and ordered to pay $21,000 in restitution to seven children.

Prosecutors said Engel used smartphone messaging app Kik to communicate with others about his sexual interest in children. A user of that app contacted authorities, according to court filings. During search warrants in May 2021 at Engel's home and a hotel room, federal authorities said they seized a computer and cell phone that had more than 600 images of child pornography, some of which involved infants and toddlers.

"Mr. Engel's collection of child sexual abuse material was extensive and graphic, demonstrating his intent and sexual interest in children," prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "In addition, Mr. Engel was engaging with other similarly-minded people to obtain child pornography. The government submits that when defendants like Mr. Engel communicate with like-minded individuals ... they go through a process of normalization and bonding, further contributing to the cycle of abuse."

U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy admonished Engel during the plea and sentencing hearing.

Defense attorney Sarah Levin argued Engel was eligible for a lesser sentence of 60 months in prison.

