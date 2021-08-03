North Bend police investigating murder of physician

Aug. 2—A North Bend physician was murdered Monday morning, and police are actively searching for two suspects that may be linked to the crime.

Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said Monday that police were called to a home in the 3700 block of Stanton Avenue in North Bend after 3 a.m. Monday. The initial call reported a medical emergency.

When police arrived, they found the body of 45-year-old Craig Joshua Jackson in the home. Evidence at the scene indicated Jackson died of "homicidal violence."

Jackson was a doctor at Bay Clinic in Coos Bay.

At the request of North Bend police, the Coos County Major Crimes Team was activated. Emergency responders from North Bend police, Coos County Sheriff's Office, Coquille Police Department, Oregon State Police and Coos Bay Police Department responded to the scene.

As of Monday afternoon, police along with assistance from the Oregon State Police Forensics Laboratory and the Eugene Police Department are processing the scene.

As of Monday afternoon, police were continuing to interview Jackson's wife, 37-year-old Yen Zhou. Zhou told officers two men entered the home Monday morning and got into a physical confrontation with Jackson. The two men then fled the scene.

Frasier said officers have no information about their identity or descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the North Bend Police Department at 541-756-3161.