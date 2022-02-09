North Bend quadruple homicide suspect wants to represent himself; trial set for March 2023

A memorial to Jennifer Davidson, 47, outside the Herbal Choices marijuana dispensary branch in North Bend on Saturday. She was the store's manager and one of three people allegedly killed the day before by Oen Nicholson, who surrendered in Wisconsin.

The North Bend man charged with murdering four people and taking a Springfield woman hostage on a cross-country road trip last summer requested Monday the court let him proceed without his public defenders and represent himself.

In a Jan. 26 letter to Judge Robert Stone, Oen Nicholson said he informed his two public defenders of the decision that he had "fired" them, and he lacked confidence in them.

"I fired them because I have no confidence in them," Nicholson wrote. "I respectfully request that you please remove them from this case. I am determined to represent myself in this matter."

Nicholson, 30, is suspected of murdering his father and three others in a killing spree last June in North Bend. After fleeing to Springfield, Nicholson kidnapped Springfield resident Laura Johnson at gunpoint, and forced her to drive him for 33 hours across the country before eventually turning himself in to police in Wisconsin, police said.

He entered a not guilty plea Aug. 10 for the charges, which include 12 counts of first-degree murder (three for each person killed), two counts of failure to perform duties of a driver to seriously injured persons and two counts of reckless endangerment. He is also charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping.

At the hearing in Coos County Circuit Court in Coquille, the court informed Nicholson "in great detail" about the disadvantages he would face by representing himself, Stone wrote in an affidavit Monday.

Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier explained that Nicholson has that right, but first the court must make sure he understands why it is a disadvantage and make sure he is mentally competent to decide that. Frasier requested the court order Nicholson to be given a competency evaluation at Oregon State Hospital in Salem.

"The second finding the court must make is that the defendant is mentally competent to make that decision," he said. "The court agreed that such an evaluation should be done. Once that evaluation is completed, the court will then revisit the issue."

Nicholson is accused of killing his father, 83-year-old Charles Simms Nicholson, whose body was found inside a trailer June 18 at the Mill Casino RV campground in North Bend. After that, Nicholson allegedly stole his father's pickup truck and ran over a couple in the campground's parking lot, Frasier said at the time. They were later identified as Anthony and Linda Oyster.

The final killing was Jennifer L. Davidson, 47, of Coos Bay, who was found shot to death at the Herbal Choices Marijuana Dispensary, which she managed near downtown North Bend. After fleeing and ditching the truck on Highway 126 near Noti, someone gave Nicholson a ride to Springfield, Oregon State Police said.

Fleeing cross-country

Nicholson found Johnson in her car on a lunch break in the parking lot of Cabela's in The Shoppes at Gateway mall, and kidnapped her using a gun, according to Johnson in Milwaukee police reports obtained by The Register-Guard. They then drove for 33 hours across the country, according to a social media post from Johnson's father Dennis.

After driving thousands of miles in Johnson's black Honda CRV, Nicholson turned himself in to Milwaukee police on the morning of June 20.

“They said she was forced to drive 33 hours ... . She was able to talk him into turning himself in,” Dennis Johnson told KEZI after the arrest.

The two entered a police station, before Nicholson approached a security desk and said, "I'm surrendering," according to one officer's report.

Johnson told officers "he kidnapped me," that they were from Oregon, and that Nicholson had a gun, the report states. A handgun was retrieved from Nicholson's front waistband when he was arrested, and an officer retrieved "numerous" bullets from Nicholson's pocket, according to the report.

Another officer reported that Nicholson said he "killed people, ran over people and stabbed his dad in Coos Bay," and added he thinks he was having a psychotic episode. A pocket knife also wascollected from the roadway next to the front passenger door, another officer wrote.

Nicholson's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023, for a motion hearing, where the state and defense will argue any motions they might bring, which could include trying to suppress or allow certain pieces of evidence to be presented. However, he will likely make an earlier appearance after completing his mental evaluation.

The jury trial is still more than a year away, and is set to begin March 6, 2023. The Circuit Court has set aside the rest of the month for the trial.

