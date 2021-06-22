North Bend suspect surrenders in Wisconsin

Jun. 21—NORTH BEND — A man suspected of killing three people and critically injuring another Friday morning is in custody.

District Attorney R. Paul Frasier announced Sunday morning that Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, has surrendered to authorities in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after nearly two days on the run.

Nicholson is facing 10 charges in Coos County after three incidents Friday morning left three people dead and a fourth in critical condition at the hospital. Frasier said Nicholson is being charged with six counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of assault and two counts of failure to perform duties as a driver resulting in injury. An arrest warrant has been signed with a bond of $7 million.

Frasier said a 9-1-1 call came in at 9:58 a.m. Friday reporting a hit-and-run incident at the RV park at The Mill Casino. Two callers reported a pickup truck hit a couple walking across the street and fled.

A man, later identified as 74-year-old Anthony Oyster from Florida, died at the scene and his wife, 73-year-old Linda Oyster, was taken by ambulance to Bay Area Hospital. Linda Oyster was transferred to River Bend Hospital in Springfield, where she remains in critical condition as of Sunday.

Three minutes later, a second 9-1-1 call came in from the Herbal Choices Cannabis store in North Bend, located about a mile from the RV park. The caller reported a shooting.

Frasier said 47-year-old Jennifer L. Davidson of Coos Bay died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

"The initial investigation has indicated the person responsible for the hit and run and the Herbal Choices shooting is the same person," Frasier said Friday morning.

Photos released by police from Herbal Choices show Nicholson leaving his vehicle and walking toward the entrance. He pulls a gun and has it pointed as he approaches the front door.

Police were able to identify the truck linked to both incidents, and using that information determined an RV at The Mill Casino RV park was owned by the same person who owned the truck.

With that information, police entered the RV, where they found a third person, the registered owner of both vehicles, dead. Frasier said he could not say the cause of the death while waiting for the medical examiner's report, but he said it was clearly "homicidal violence."

The victim in that killing was identified as 83-year-old Charles Simms Nicholson. Charles Nicholson is the father of Oen Nicholson.

Frasier said after leaving Herbal Choices on Friday morning, the man stopped at Big 5 Sporting Goods at the Pony Village Mall and purchased additional ammunition.

Shortly after the shooting, Frasier asked residents to be on the lookout for a 2019 Dodge 3500 pickup truck. During a press briefing Friday afternoon, Frasier reported the Dodge had been located in Lane County.

"The pickup truck has been located," Frasier said. "It was located on Highway 126 between Florence and Eugene. It was crashed and set on fire."

A witness reported seeing a man carrying a handgun get out of the vehicle and flee on foot into the woods. Lane County closed down Highway 126 for about six hours Friday as they conducted a manhunt in the area.

No sign of Nicholson was found until he turned himself in Sunday morning in Wisconsin. In Springfield, a city in Lane County, a woman was reported missing early Friday afternoon. Identified as Laura Johnson, the woman left her place of employment around 12:30 p.m. and never returned. Frasier said he could not comment on whether the cases were related Sunday, but on a Facebook post from the Springfield police, a man named Dennis Johnson, who identified himself as Laura's dad, said Nicholson kidnapped his daughter. Dennis Johnson said Laura was forced to drive 33 hours to Milwaukee but was safe and unharmed.

During a press briefing Sunday, North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke offered her condolences to those who were killed and hurt in the incidents while praising law enforcement for their quick response.

"On behalf of the city of North Bend, I would like to express my deepest condolences and prayers for the victims, their families and everyone else impacted by this terrible act of violence carried out in our community," Engelke said. "I was to especially thank the men and woman of the North Bend Police Department and all of the law enforcement agencies that assisted in this horrible case. I'm so proud of their courage and commitment over the last two days."

Police Chief Robert Kappelman echoed those thoughts.

"First and foremost, I want to give my thoughts and condolences to the victims and the victims' families for these heinous crimes," Kappelman said. "The work for these families could not be done without support from all around, and we felt that."

Frasier said with Nicholson in custody, his office would begin working to extradite him back to Coos County to face charges. Frasier said if Nicholson does not fight extradition, he could return in a number of days.

"When he's going to get back here, we don't know," Frasier said.

Frasier said the case also highlighted the team effort often seen in Coos County during major crimes.

"I cannot overemphasize the team effort we had here," Frasier said. "This case is an example of the interagency cooperation in Coos County."

Along with the North Bend Police, Frasier said the Oregon State Police, Oregon State Police Forensic Laboratory in Springfield, Coos Bay Police Department, Coos County Sheriff's Office, Coquille Tribal Police, Confederated Tribal Police, Coquille Police Department, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration law enforcement, the Coos County Medical Examiner's Office, the Coos County District Attorney's Office and the Oregon Department of Justice all worked together to investigate the crimes.