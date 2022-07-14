North Boulder Recreation Center receives 'threats of gun violence'

Jul. 13—The North Boulder Recreation Center was evacuated and closed Tuesday night after receiving "threats of gun violence," but police later found the threats were not credible.

According to a Wednesday morning Facebook post by Boulder Parks and Recreation, the threats were called in to police by a manager at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The post said staff or community members were asked to leave the facility, but there were no injuries.

The facility reopened Wednesday with extra security, and the threats were investigated by police.

"The Boulder Police Department is working diligently to investigate the situation," the post stated. "Based upon current information and threat credibility assessment, operations will continue as planned (Wednesday)... with extra security precautions to help reassure our teammates and community members."

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said investigators were told a man leaving the rec center told another man he was going to get a gun, come back and shoot people.

Waugh said after an "in-depth investigation," officers were able to identify and locate the man who made the alleged threats. He was cooperative during his interview with police and allowed officers to conduct a search.

Waugh said no weapons were found and "based on the information gathered, detectives determined no credible threat existed."

Parks and Recreation shared another Facebook post at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday that also indicated the incident had been "cleared."

"Thanks to the Boulder Police Department, the incident last night at North Boulder Recreation Center has been cleared and they have determined that there is no current or ongoing threat to our community," the post stated. "Huge thanks and appreciation to our staff and community members for their support for us during this challenging, anxious time. You are all amazing during times of crisis. We plan to work closely with our partners as we learn from this incident how we can best improve our practices, training and communications during crisis situations."