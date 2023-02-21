North Branford man who allegedly thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl for sex facing charge of enticing a minor

A North Branford man is charged with attempted sexual assault after traveling to East Haven to allegedly meet up with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activities, police said.

A man allegedly initiated communication with an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl on an online text messaging app, according to the East Haven Police Department. The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Halil Demiroz of North Branford, allegedly attempted to befriend the fictitious 14-year-old girl before the conversation turned sexual, according to police.

Demiroz allegedly suggested the two meet up in East Haven to engage in sexual acts, police said.

On Feb. 20, Demiroz reportedly agreed to meet the girl in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Main Street in East Haven, police said. Instead, Demiroz met with East Haven officers who advised him that he had been chatting with undercover police officers during his conversations with the fictitious underage girl, according to police.

Demiroz was taken into custody and taken to the East Haven Police Department where he was charged with enticing a minor by computer, risk of injury to a minor and second-degree criminal attempt to commit sexual assault in the second degree.

Demiroz free on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in New Haven on March 1.