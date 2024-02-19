A North Brookfield woman died after crashing into a tree while riding a snowmobile on a New Hampshire trail Friday.

At the time of the crash, Shawnee Hollis, 39, was riding through a trail in northern New Hampshire with three friends, each on their own snowmobile, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.

Second in line, Hollis had failed to make a downhill left turn, veering off to the right side of the trail called Primary Trail 109, located in the area of Milan, a town in the northern part of the state.

Hollis suffered serious injuries after striking a tree about 13 feet off the trail, authorities said.

An emergency call placed around 4:30 p.m., prompted a response by local rescue crews who made multiple attempts to use an emergency helicopter and a fixed wing air ambulance to transport Hollis, but “due to many circumstances they were not able to fly,” said the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.

Hollis was eventually transported from the scene using a utility task vehicle (UTV) provided by a local fire department.

The North Brookfield woman was then transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

She succumbed to her injuries shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

“Inexperience is the leading factor in the crash,” said a statement by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: North Brookfield woman killed in New Hampshire snowmobile crash