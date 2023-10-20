North Brunswick man admits to soliciting nude photos from teen

A North Brunswick man who formerly worked in mechanical engineering and real estate pleaded guilty Thursday to inducing a minor to engage in sexually activity over an online messenger service, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Sunil Vaid, 51, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Claire C. Cecchi in Newark federal court to one count of online enticement of a minor. Vaid faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21, 2024.

According to court documents, from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020, Vaid used an online messaging service to communicate with a minor, including requesting the minor pose nude so he could take sexually explicit images. Vaid knowingly misrepresented his identity to induce the minor to engage in the sexual activity.

Sellinger credited special agents and members of the FBI Newark Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy, with the investigation leading to the guilty plea. He also thanked the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and the North Brunswick Police for their assistance with the investigation.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: North Brunswick NJ man admits to soliciting nude photos from teen