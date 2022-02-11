North Brunswick man charged in Route 130 crashes that injured police officer and cyclist

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A North Brunswick man working for an adult day care center has been arrested in connection with a series of crashes on Route 130 Thursday that left a township police officer and a cyclist injured.

The officer and the cyclist have been released from the hospital, police said.

“We were very lucky today. When you see the police vehicle and hear from witnesses who saw the bicyclist run over, you realize it is a miracle,” South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said in a statement.

Ankur Khajuriwala, 41, was charged with endangering an injured victim, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and several other vehicle offenses.

A 40-year-old East Brunswick man was riding a bicycle on Route 522 crossing over Route 130 to Fresh Ponds Road about 1:29 p.m. Thursday when a 2017 Ford passenger van driven by Khajuriwala made a left turn from Route 522 onto Route 130 northbound and ran over the cyclist, according to police. The van never stopped and headed northbound on Route 130, police said.

The South Brunswick police vehicle damaged in the Route 130 crash on Thursday.

Police said South Brunswick patrolman Joseph Marrero was across the highway and saw the crash. Marrero headed on Route 130 northbound attempting to locate the van when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a berm, sending the vehicle airborne, police said. The vehicle then struck a sign and a utility pole before coming to rest in a parking lot, police said.

Marrero and the cyclist were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and released Thursday night, police said.

The cyclist provided officers with a partial license plate of the van, and police dispatchers were able to determine it belonged to Rainbow Home Adult Day Care in the Somerset section of Franklin, police said.

“The bicyclist had amazing composure even after being struck to remember the majority of the license plate number. I am thankful that everyone was released from the hospital, but aggravated at the conduct of the driver who started everything,” Hayducka said.

Police allege Khajuriwala knew he struck something and continued to drive northbound before he realized he was headed in the wrong direction, and traveled southbound on Route 130 passing both the crash involving the officer and the cyclist he struck.

The Rainbow Home Adult Day Care was cited for having an unregistered vehicle and improperly licensed driver, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Brunswick Police Sgt. William Merkler at 732-329-4646.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: North Brunswick NJ man charged in Route 130 crashes