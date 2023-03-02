North Brunswick man dealt cocaine, heroin from Franklin hotel, prosecutor alleges

FRANKLIN (Somerset) – A 35-year-old North Brunswick man has been arrested for allegedly dealing cocaine and heroin from a hotel in the township, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Anthony L. Banks was arrested Monday after a two-month investigation and charged with first-degree maintaining a controlled dangerous substances (CDS) production facility, second-degree possession with intent to distribute CDS and three counts of third-degree possession of CDS, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

According to McDonald, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force conducted a two-month investigation into the distribution of drugs from a hotel on Cedar Grove Lane. After Banks was arrested leaving the hotel, a search of his room yielded more than a half ounce of cocaine, under a half ounce of heroin, prescription and fentanyl pills, McDonald said.

The investigation further revealed that Banks was allegedly using the hotel room to store, package and distribute the illegal narcotics, McDonald said.

Banks was in the Somerset County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533.

