North Brunswick man faces jail time for shots fired at Manville party

SOMERVILLE – A North Brunswick man faces to five to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty Monday to firing a gun at a party in Manville last year.

Kevin Salmeron, 20, pleaded guilty before Superior Court Judge Peter Tober to the second-degree crimes of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was released from the Somerset County Jail pending his sentence on April 19. Because it is a gun-related offense, he must serve 85% of whatever sentence he is given.

The guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

No one was injured in the June 2021 incident.

Salmeron told the judge he deliberately fired the gun at the ground and did not aim at anybody.

"I really didn't intend to hurt anybody that day," he said. "I just wanted to give a warning."

About 3:26 a.m. June 20, 2021, Manville police were sent to the area of North 6th Avenue on a report of a man with a gun where they were notified of 10 gunshots possibly fired.

When police arrived, they canvassed the area but did not locate an active shooter and no injuries or property damage was reported.

An investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Manville police identified Salmeron as the suspect. He was arrested four days later at his North Brunswick home.

