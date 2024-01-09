North Brunswick mayor delivers updates on the township's two most pressing issues

NORTH BRUNSWICK – Mayor Francis "Mac" Womack III provided updates on the two biggest projects in the township during last week’s reorganization meeting.

The sixth-term mayor discussed the two issues that dominate North Brunswick's municipal discussions – the closed municipal building and the planned train station.

"The damage that our building sustained during Tropical Storm Ida was substantial," Womack said. "It was unexpectedly swift and devastating. Our dealings with the insurance and contractors, on the other hand, have been unexpectedly slow and frustrating.

“Your Township Council has rightly insisted that we move forward as swiftly as possible in the repair and reoccupation of the building and arranged for financing to allow construction to begin while we await reimbursement from insurers and decisions on our application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Today, the rebuilding is proceeding, and we are getting closer to a final resolution with the insurers that will allow us to return the township services under one roof in the not distant future."

North Brunswick Mayor Francis "Mac" Womack III was sworn into his sixth term last week.

Business Administrator Justine Progebin said the township is on track to open the building in 2024.

The first departments to open will be the Municipal Clerk, Police and Court, which is expected to open in summer or early fall, she said.

Once the courtroom reopens, public meetings, including council, planning and zoning meetings, are planned to resume at the municipal building.

Womack also provided an update on the new train station.

"Engineering and permitting, which are huge parts of any public construction project, have substantially been completed," he said. "Extension of the tracks that will reach into North Brunswick from New Brunswick have begun. The accelerated schedules for new tunnels that will carry passengers into New York will now help keep our train station on track. We won’t be boarding passengers this year, but we will see steady progress in both the Transit Village area and the train station."

During the coming years, the township will look to its Planning and Zoning boards to implement plans for development that maximize the many advantages of the township’s location and infrastructure, Womack said.

"Our neighbor and Middlesex County’s greatest economic engine is New Brunswick, and they are experiencing a ponderous revitalization," he said. "As an adjacent community, North Brunswick must itself be part of the revitalization."

Livingston and Jersey avenues are southern gateways into the vibrantly renewed theater district and medical services center, the mayor said.

"We must investigate with foresight and imagination, the ways in which these corridors can not only be attractive first-class roadways, but also commercial and residential highlights of our community, bringing new housing, additional medical facilities, adult care and shopping opportunities, together with new parks and recreation facilities," he said.

But the mayor said it won’t be enough just to plan for and approve certain projects.

The administration and council will press legislators, as well as the county commissioners, for development and redevelopment project funding, he said.

Councilwoman Amanda Guadagnino has long advocated for North Brunswick to explore the development of its own indoor recreation facility, Womack said.

"That exploration, including building costs, operation expenses and funding options will have to be one of this administration’s highest priorities during this term," the mayor said.

Upgrading or replacing the library and senior center are also high on the list of priorities, the mayor said.

"Finding funding sources, securing grants and bringing to fruition the construction of a new library will be a top priority over the next several years," Womack said. "Along with the library, the upgrading or replacement of the senior center will be front and center in the town's priorities."

There is a nationwide crisis in volunteer emergency service providers, which has hit municipalities throughout New Jersey especially hard, Womack said.

"The situation in North Brunswick is dire," the mayor said. "We can no longer put off decisions regarding the manner in which our First Aid and Rescue Squad, and our fire services, are funded.”

The mayor said he will form a working group, including representatives of the council and all emergency services, whose goal will be "to expeditiously evaluate the needs of all of our emergency service providers and formulate plans to keep their operations financially stable, so the safety of the township residents can be assured into the future."

In consultation with the council, the mayor said he will begin his new term with an assessment of the township’s core services and whether they are being provided in the most cost-effective manner.

"We have a lot to accomplish, and I thank you for allowing me to be part of the process," Womack said. "I promise to do my very best."

