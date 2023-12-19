North Canton Council approves contracts that give police officers raises

NORTH CANTON − City council members voted 7-0 Monday to approve three-year contracts giving pay increases for roughly 25 police officers.

Patrick DeOrio, the city's administrator, summarized the terms, much of it negotiated in October and November with the union for 19 patrol officers, the Ohio Patrolmen's Benevolent Association and the Fraternal Order of Police union for five sergeants and one lieutenant.

Related: 'Let them tell us yes or no': North Canton to ask voters for hike in income tax

The 19 patrol officers get a 3% pay raise, plus 75 cents an hour in 2024; a 4% pay raise in 2025; and 4% pay raise in 2026.

Officers who work the afternoon shift from 3 to 11 p.m. get a shift differential increase of 50 cents-per-hour versus 35 cents-per-hour in the last contract. Officers who work midnight shifts from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. get a shift differential increase of 75 cents-an-hour versus 50 cents.

A senior patrol officer with four or more years of service will get an annual stipend of $750 a year versus $650 a year.

The uniform allowance will increase to $1,700 to $1,200.

Police officers will no longer buy their own weapon. The city will issue a standard weapon to all officers.

The five police sergeants will get pay raises to 19% above the pay of a fourth-year senior patrol officer, a change from 17%.

The sole police lieutenant will continue to get pay that's 12% above the sergeants' pay.

The contracts take effect Jan. 1 and last until Dec. 31, 2026.

It wasn't clear Monday night if the police officers had ratified the contracts.

DeOrio did not immediately have estimates of how much the contracts would cost the city overall.

Indicating city officials knew the police unions would push for more than the standard 3% a year raise after years of high inflation, DeOrio said that the cost of the contracts for 2024 is $26,000 more than city officials had originally estimated.

"We felt it was an amount within the amount we had budgeted," said DeOrio.

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. On X (formerly Twitter): @rwangREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: North Canton Council approves 3-year police contracts.