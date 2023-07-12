North Canton man facing weapons charge after home search on Wednesday

NORTH CANTON ‑ A 31-year-old man was charged with illegal weapons possession and a parole violation after the Stark County Metro Narcotics Unit searched his home in the 600 block of East Maple Street, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday morning's search was conducted at the suspect's residence in reference to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The suspect is prohibited from having weapons because he has previous felony convictions. Stark County online court records show he has been convicted of participating in a criminal gang, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and drug possession.

No further details were available Wednesday. Sheriff George Maier's spokeswoman said she could not release specifics about the weapons recovered because the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Canton Regional SWAT team as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: North Canton man facing two criminal charges after home searched