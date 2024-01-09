North Canton school board hires new director of development and special projects

North Canton City Schools' new board members are Lindsey Wyckoff (left) and Alyssa Plakas.

North Canton Board of Education

Monday meeting

ACTION: Hired a new director of development and special projects.

DISCUSSION: During a special meeting on Jan. 8, the board approved a contract for Scott Campbell, effective Feb. 1 through July 31, 2027. Campbell’s job duties will include helping to get the new middle school building and other facility projects on track.

“Tim Walker has cleared the path for most of the projects,” Campbell said. “I will continue to manage the projects going forward. It is much like the work I’ve been doing for Stow City Schools the past three and half years.”

North Canton City Schools Director of Development and Special Projects Scott Campbell

Before working at Stow City Schools as director of operations, Campbell worked 16 years at Perry Local Schools first as a kindergarten teacher and then as athletic director.

He and his wife Lauren live in Perry Township. Campbell’s salary was not available at the time of the meeting.

OTHER ACTION:

Held the annual organizational meeting before the regular meeting began where Robert Roden was reelected as president and Jessica Stroia as vice president of the board.

·Swore in new board members Linsey Wyckoff and Alyssa Plakas. Both of their terms go through to the end of 2027.

Approved SoL Harris Day as the architect for the expansion project and building improvements to Hoover High School.

Approved Tiffany O’Dell as the Hoover High head volleyball coach for the 2023-2024 school year.

Approved a contract with Public School Works for online staff training and a comprehensive safety compliance program for 597 staff members at a cost of $14,603 a year for the next three years.

Accepted a number of donations including $100,000 from Ohio Gratings toward the new welding lab at Hoover High and $250,000 donation from Carl and Lynn Young for the Legacy Campaign for athletic facilities.

UP NEXT: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the media center at Hoover High School.

Patricia Faulhaber

This article originally appeared on The Repository: North Canton school board hires new director of development