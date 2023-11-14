North Carolina artist showing world her talents

TechCrunch

TikTok is teaming up with streaming music services, including Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music on a new feature that will allow users to save directly to their preferred streaming music app the songs they hear in TikTok videos. The addition comes at a time when TikTok's influence is increasingly a factor in music's top charts and the discovery of new artists. Its impact can also be felt in Spotify's TikTok-inspired redesign of its app earlier this year, which revamped the app with short-form discovery feeds for music and podcasts.