North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein to make campaign stops in Charlotte area

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be making campaign stops in the Charlotte area Monday morning.

Stein will be touring the Rowan Cabarrus Community College, Research Campus, and Advanced Technology Center around 11 a.m.

At the college, he will be discussing technology and workforce development.

Stein will then pivot to a small business luncheon at Cavendish Brewing in Gastonia, where he will discuss entrepreneurship.

ALSO READ: North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announces campaign for governor

In January, Stein announced that he would be running to serve as North Carolina’s next governor in 2024.

To learn more about Stein’s campaign, click here.

VIDEO: North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announces campaign for governor