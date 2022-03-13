North Carolina birthday party shooting leaves 2 dead, including 15-year-old boy, deputies say

At least two people are dead, including a 15-year-old boy, following a shooting Sunday at a birthday party in North Carolina, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Pembroke, about 115 miles southeast of Charlotte, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Randi D. Hunt, 20, of Rowland was found dead at the scene, while the 15-year-old boy later died from his injuries sustained during the shooting, deputies said. The unidentified teenager had been taken to a medical center in critical condition.

NYPD RELEASES SHOCKING VIDEO OF STABBING ATTACK AT NYC'S MUSEUM OF MODERN ART

"As with a few previous shootings in this county, we have a crowd of people on scene that witnessed this act that need to come forward with the truth," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Detectives have been out all night and are working the case as this release is prepared."

A homicide investigation is underway, but authorities have yet to release information about a potential suspect.

ARIZONA POLICE OFFICERS INJURED IN ‘BARRAGE OF BULLETS’ DURING AMBUSH SHOOTING, SUSPECT AT LARGE, POLICE SAY

Anyone who was at the party or has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

The Pembroke Police Department also responded to the scene.

Last April, a three-year-old boy was shot and killed at a birthday party in Florida, and neighbors reportedly heard more than 30 shots fired during that incident, authorities said.