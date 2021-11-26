North Carolina Black Friday mall shooting sends customers scrambling, 3 shot, 1 in custody

A North Carolina mall was evacuated after three people were reportedly shot on Friday afternoon.

"DPD is investigating a shooting incident at The Streets at Southpoint," police in Durham, North Carolina tweeted Friday. "The mall is being evacuated and will be closed while DPD investigates the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. There is no further threat at the mall."

One person is in custody in relation to the shooting, according to Fox 8 , and three people were reported shot.

A WRAL reporter, who happened to be in the mall at the time, posted a photo from the scene on Twitter and said police escorted shoppers out of the mall.

Videos posted on social media showed mall visitors running from the scene.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said in a press conference that the shooting took place after an argument between two groups who knew each other and a 10-year-old was injured by a ricochet bullet.

Andrews added that police are searching for additional suspects.