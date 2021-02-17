North Carolina braces for ice storm as crews prepare for more power outages

Much of North Carolina could see freezing rain and ice, bringing the potential for power outages and dangerous roads starting late Wednesday.

Winter weather alerts are in place from parts of Eastern North Carolina to the mountains as much of the United States prepares for another potentially dangerous blast of ice.

Some areas in the state that were without power after a winter storm last weekend could be hit again.

A winter storm warning has been issued for some parts of central North Carolina, including Durham, Granville, Orange and Person counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, forecasters have issued a winter weather advisory for Chatham, Franklin and Wake counties.

Winter weather alerts have also been issued in Western North Carolina, the Charlotte area and the Triad, where “significant icing” is possible.

“Confidence is increasing for another winter storm starting Wednesday, where freezing rain will be the primary threat,” North Carolina Emergency Management said on Twitter. “Be prepared for gusty winds, power outages, tree damage, river flooding and difficult travel. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts.”

Alerts are in effect 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday near the mountains and Charlotte. In the Triangle, they are in effect midnight to 7 a.m. Thursday as ice is expected to accumulate.

Areas near the Virginia border could see more than half an inch of ice, while Raleigh could see less than one-tenth of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

In Durham, rain is expected Wednesday night before the potential for freezing rain starts at 1 a.m. Thursday. The wintry weather could stick around until after noon as a daytime high of 32 degrees is expected.

The ice could make roads slick and knock out electricity in areas under the winter storm warning, including those that are still recovering from a blast of winter weather last weekend that left thousands of people without power.

After ice accumulated on Saturday, electric provider Duke Energy said about 160,000 customers were without power in the Triad and near the Virginia border, north of the Triangle.

Crews were still working Tuesday to restore power to about 6,000 Duke Energy customers along the Virginia border, Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy, said on Twitter. He added: “More winter weather on the way.”