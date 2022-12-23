North Carolina Chick-Fil-A Fined For Paying Workers With Food Instead Of Cash

A Hendersonville, North Carolina, Chick-Fil-A is under fire for using food as payment and violating labor laws.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the franchise has been slapped with a $6,685 fine. CBS News reports the DOL claims the location has been illegally paying some of its employees with meal vouchers and violating child labor regulations by having teenagers work in a dangerous work environment.

The DOL investigation revealed teens no older than 18 were “operating, loading, and unloading a trash compactor,” which is against the rules of minors and hazardous jobs.

“Child labor laws ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health, well-being, or educational opportunities. In addition, employers are responsible to pay workers for all of the hours worked and the payment must be made in cash or legal tender,” Richard Blaylock, the Raleigh, North Carolina, wage and hour division district director, said in a news release.

CBS mentions this isn’t the first time the restaurant has been in hot water. Earlier this year, it caused a frenzy online when it asked for drive-thru volunteers who would “earn five free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked.” Following criticism, the company defended its program by saying people chose to help.

“We’ve had multiple people sign up and enjoy doing and have done it multiple times. People who sign up for this chose it voluntarily,” the store responded in the comments of the now-deleted post, according to Today.