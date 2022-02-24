North Carolina city makes HGTV’s list of 30 most charming small-town downtowns in America

HGTV has released its list of “30 Most Charming Small-Town Downtowns in America.” One North Carolina town made the list — and it’s only a 32 minute drive from Charlotte’s Uptown to its downtown.

Congratulations to our neighbors in Concord, North Carolina — HGTV has noticed the walkable, charming, historic downtown that we also love for its artsy, boutiquey vibe, locally owned restaurants and tree-lined streets.

“As a community, we pour so much love into our downtown and take great pride in preserving our history while continuously offering residents and visitors new experiences,” Johnson Bray, Concord’s downtown development manager, said in a statement. “We have the best variety of uniquely local dining, shopping and entertainment, and it is a great affirmation to have others recognize our downtown and the small businesses that help make it so special.”

HGTV cited Concord’s lively historic district and street art scene, specifically a mural on Union Street featuring The Avett Brothers, who are, of course, from Concord. Also getting a nod from the network were Cabarrus Creamery, the art galleries at the historic Cabarrus County Courthouse and the gardens at Memorial Garden on Spring Street.

In South Carolina, Greenville made the list, named for its natural beauty combined with Southern charm. HGTV cited Mice on Main (an outdoor scavenger hunt for bronze mice), and the city’s cafes, art galleries and boutiques, specifically Mast General Store and Luna Rosa Gelato Café.

Other Southeastern cities that make the list (and would make a good road trip from Charlotte!) include: