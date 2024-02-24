North Carolina company breaks ground on Maize factory

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — A North Carolina-based company has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility in Maize.

Charlotte Pipe broke ground on 80 acres in the Miaze Industrial Park near 119th Street and K-96. Once complete, the plant will employ at least 50 people, with the potential to expand.

Charlotte Pipe is family-owned and has been in operation since 1901. They manufacture cast iron and plastic pipe and fittings at factories in their home state of North Carolina and Alabama, Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah.

The new Maize facility will manufacture plastic plumbing pipe when construction is completed later this year.

