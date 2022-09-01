North Carolina correctional officer arrested after giving drugs to inmates, sheriff’s office says

Former correctional officer Caroline Nicole Lyon was arrested and charged with felony providing drugs to inmates on Wednesday, after an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Lyon was employed by the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

An extended investigation found Lyon gave Suboxone and synthetic marijuana to inmates. Authorities say the drugs had a prison value of nearly $300,000.

Lyon was placed under a $10,000 secure bond and will make her first appearance in court on Sept. 12.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

