North Carolina county bans Coke vending machines because the company is too left wing

A county in North Carolina is trying to "cancel" The Coca-Cola Company after the company’s foray into politics to campaign against Georgia’s voting reforms.

Surry County voted 3-2 to ban Coke vending machines in its public buildings in response to the Atlanta company’s statement claiming the new laws would "diminish or deter" access to voting.

Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris told local broadcaster WXII he hopes the Coke ban would spread across North Carolina to use the far left’s cancel culture tactics against them.

“The left-wing in America, they defund, they boycott, they cancel, they tear down statues — all sorts of egregious actions,” Eddie Harris, a county commissioner, told WXII.

“The expectation from them is the opposing political side will cower in the corner and we’re supposed to accept that and it’s supposed to be OK. And it’s not OK.”

"We are trying to cancel Coca-Cola," he said. "To use their tactics against them."

The Coca-Cola Company released a statement on 1 April that they would support federal legislation after the Georgia laws passed the Republican-controlled state legislature.

"We want to be crystal clear and state unambiguously that we are disappointed in the outcome of the Georgia voting legislation," CEO James Quincey said in the statement.

"Throughout Georgia’s legislative session we provided feedback to members of both legislative chambers and political parties, opposing measures in the bills that would diminish or deter access to voting."

Mr Harris reportedly wrote directly to The Coca-Cola Company’s CEO on Surry County letterhead, saying: “Millions of Americans believe that the last presidential election was not held in a fair manner and that more voter fraud will occur in the future if elections are not closely monitored and regulated,” the letter reportedly said.

While The Coca-Cola Company did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment, a spokesperson told WXII they had reached out to the county to set up a meeting with commissioners.

"As a company headquartered in North Carolina since 1902, Coca-Cola Consolidated is honoured to serve Surry County and counties throughout the state," the statement said.

"Our 37 teammates who live and work in Surry County are passionate about serving our customers in this area."

