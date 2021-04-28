The North Carolina county where police shot Andrew Brown Jr. is dismissing 'false internet rumors' using a Fox News story about his 'criminal rap sheet'

demonstrator holds a sign for Andrew Brown Jr. during a protest march on April 22, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The protest was sparked by the police killing of Brown on April 21. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Pasquotank County is dismissing what it calls "false internet rumors" about Andrew Brown's death.

The county's webpage notes Brown's criminal history and pushes back against "unproven hyperbole."

Brown was fatally shot by a Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy last week.

The North Carolina county where a sheriff's deputy fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr. last week is dismissing "false internet rumors" on its official website, noting a report about his criminal history and denouncing "hyperbole."

Pasquotank County published a page titled "Check the Facts" which claims to feature "factual information to correct any false information and rumors that are circulating."

The post calls claims made by Brown's family lawyers "false internet rumors" and cites Brown's criminal history as a reason why a SWAT team was sent to his house to serve an arrest warrant.

At one point in response to criticisms about the SWAT team's involvement, the county says Brown "had a criminal 'rap sheet' more than 180 pages long, dating to 1988," and cites a Fox News story. The fact sheet also lists an Associated Press story in its claim but pulls details only from the Fox News report.

The "fact sheet" also calls claims that Brown was "murdered" an "unproven hyperbole that only inflames the community."

Brown was fatally shot last week while Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies were arresting him on felony drug charges.

The sheriff's office said Brown was fleeing at the time of the shooting. Lawyers for Brown's family say Brown had his hands on the steering wheel of the car he was driving. The attorneys also claimed an autopsy they commissioned found Brown died from a "kill shot" to the back of his head.

The webpage dismisses the criticism from Brown's family that they only saw 20 seconds of the encounter where Brown was fatally shot.

The county said the entire encounter "lasted less than 20 seconds."

"The family viewed the entire encounter," the website says. "The family was able to watch the video 10-20 times." The county's fact sheet also claims that the family only saw the one video because "the time needed to blur faces of the additional video would've delayed us from showing the family the video on Monday as they requested."

County officials did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Representatives from Fox News also did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, and three others have resigned. None have been criminally charged as of Wednesday.

