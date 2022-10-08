North Carolina dad dies after vehicle falls from bridge in disrepair into creek: 'A portion of the roadway was missing'

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A Navy veteran and father of two was laid to rest Saturday after his vehicle fell into a creek as he drove on a bridge that was in disrepair and should have been blocked off, according to North Carolina troopers.

Before his death, Phillip Paxson, 47, was heading home from his daughter's 9th birthday party in Hickory, North Carolina, about an hour northwest of Charlotte, on a "dark and rainy night," his mother-in-law Linda McPhee Koeing posted on Facebook.

"The bridge had been destroyed ... years ago and never repaired," she wrote in the Oct. 3 post.

The bridge is located on an unmaintained private road near a sign that says “state maintenance ends here,” local news station WCNC reported.

The crash took place about 11 p.m. on Sept. 30 in Catawba County, North Carolina State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger told USA TODAY.

According to Swagger, troopers responded to a report of a vehicle in a creek on the morning of Oct. 1. At the scene they found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator upside down and partially submerged in the water where the road was washed out.

Paxson, who troopers said was driving the Jeep, was found dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by troopers found no evidence of speed, drugs or alcohol being a factor in the crash.

"The initial investigation identifies the contributing circumstance as being a portion of the roadway was missing," Swagger said.

According to information obtained by investigating troopers, the road where the wreck took place is not a roadway maintained by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

"Purportedly, that portion of the roadway collapsed several years ago when a culvert washed away," Swagger wrote. "Previous barricades apparently and reportedly had been vandalized and removed."

Investigators have been unable to determine if Paxson was following or using any GPS as he drove, Swagger said.

"He does use Google maps but I don’t have any idea if he was using their directions," the victim's widow Alicia Paxson told USA TODAY Saturday.

Earlier this week she shared photos of the bridge on her Facebook page and wrote. "I want everyone to be aware what an avoidable tragedy this is."

"It was a totally preventable accident," Paxson's mother-in-law also wrote. "We are grieving his death."

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: North Carolina man dies after driving off washed-out bridge

Recommended Stories

  • Video shows woman driving on 405 Freeway with tire missing, trunk open

    A witness' cellphone video shows a woman driving an SUV on the 405 Freeway in Orange County -- with one of the vehicle's front tires missing and the trunk wide open.

  • NC Cops Bust Out Measuring Tapes To Stop The Carolina Squat

    This might sound funny, but if you're a car person, pay attention.

  • Occupiers resume movement across Crimean Bridge, people are buying up food in panic

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 16:27 Sergey Aksyonov, the "head" of the occupation administration of Crimea, has claimed that the movement of cars and buses across the Crimean Bridge resumed.

  • A YouTuber's 'disaster' towing with the F-150 Lightning highlights one of the drawbacks of electric trucks today

    Electric pickup trucks like the F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV can't drive very far when towing a heavy load before they need to be recharged.

  • Flight instructor dies, 2 injured when plane crashes during lesson, Virginia cops say

    The two 18-year-old men who were injured have been identified as Hampton University students.

  • California Extends Digital License Plate Option to Everyone

    All 40 million vehicles registered in the state can now purchase a digital plate from Reviver, which charges $19.95 per month for a subscription.

  • 3 reasons why traffic is worse in Bradenton and I-75 since Hurricane Ian, trooper says

    Road rage is also worse than usual, a Florida trooper said.

  • 2 police officers on motorcycles crash while escorting funeral procession in Waltham

    Two police officers on motorcycles were injured in a crash while escorting a funeral procession Waltham on Thursday.

  • Pilot dies in small plane crash at Newport News airport, 2 others suffer life-threatening injuries

    A pilot died and two others were seriously injured Thursday after a small plane crashed at the Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport, according to state police. The three were onboard a Cessna 172 private plane when it crashed shortly after takeoff, said Michael Giardino, executive director of the airport. The plane had reached an altitude of about 100 feet when it veered off course ...

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Suffers a Huge Blow

    The upstart managed to buy time with investors this week by reaffirming its production target of 25,000 electric vehicles in 2022, despite continued supply chain problems and soaring raw material prices. In the three months to September 30, the company produced 7,363 vehicles, more than the 7,000 anticipated by RBC Capital Markets analysts. When we add these 7,363 units to the 6,954 vehicles that the group had produced between January and June, Rivian has already produced 14,317 cars.

  • Blast hits Crimea bridge crucial to Russia's war

    A powerful blast damaged Russia's road-and-rail bridge to Crimea on Saturday, hitting a prestigious symbol of Moscow's annexation of the peninsula and the key supply route to forces battling to hold territory captured in southern Ukraine. The early morning explosion on the bridge over the Kerch Strait, for which Russia did not immediately assign blame, prompted gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials but no claim of responsibility. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree instructing tighter security for the bridge as well as the infrastructure supplying electricity and natural gas to the peninsula.

  • 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Review: A different kind of pickup

    The Hyundai Santa Cruz is a compact crossover pickup with a premium interior and clever bed features that's surprisingly fun to drive.

  • Musk says Pepsi to receive Tesla's first Semi trucks in December

    When Musk unveiled the prototype of the futuristic, battery-powered Semi in 2017, he said the Class 8 truck would go into production by 2019. However, the timeline has been pushed multiple times due to part shortages and Musk said the production would be delayed to next year. In another tweet, Musk reiterated that the vehicle has a range of 500 miles (805 km).

  • American Airlines rolling out bigger planes for one of its SLO routes

    The airline is nearly doubling the number of passengers it can transport on the route.

  • When buying a used EV is a smart move — and when it’s not

    Buying an EV is different in many ways from purchasing a gas vehicle. Here’s a look at the key differences and how they change the buying equation.

  • Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener

    Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer. The company, which was founded in 2009, said it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles' front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough. “If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering performance or feel, you should call immediately,” Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe wrote in a letter to vehicle owners.

  • Car crashes into ravine off I-78 in NJ, catches fire

    State police are investigating after a car crashed into a ravine off Interstate 78 in New Jersey and caught fire.

  • Virginia flight instructor killed in plane crash piloted by aviation student: police

    A 23-year-old flight instructor was killed in a plane crash at a Virginia airport that was being piloted by an aviation student, police say.

  • Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

    STORY: A blast rocked the Kerch bridge which links Russia and the Crimea peninsula on Saturday (October 8), causing parts of the road to collapse.The bridge is a crucial military supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine. Fire and thick smoke were seen on the strategic road-and-rail bridge, which is the only crossing between Crimea and Russia.Video obtained by Reuters showed CCTV footage of the blast. Reuters was not able to confirm the date the video was filmed.It was not yet clear if the blast was a deliberate attack or an accident but the damage to such high-profile infrastructure came at a time when Russia has suffered several battlefield defeats.And it could further cloud the Kremlin's messages of reassurance to the wider Russian public that the conflict is going to plan.The Russian Investigative Committee said the blast occurred in a freight truck, causing fuel tanker wagons to catch fire on a train heading for the peninsula.It added that two sections of the bridge had partially collapsed. Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian governor of Crimea, said on social media that the road bridge was still intact in one direction. Although he said traffic was suspended while the damage was being assessed.In Kyiv, the mood was upbeat.No one knows how it happened, this man said. But added that everyone had waited for it.“We have waited for the moment when the bridge burns. I think all Ukrainians waited for it. And we are very satisfied it has finally started.”A Ukrainian presidential adviser posted a message on Twitter saying the incident was just "the beginning”. But he stopped short of saying Ukrainian forces were responsible for the blast.Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.The 12 mile bridge which links it to Russia’s transport network was opened with great fanfare by President Vladimir Putin four years later.It now represents a crucial supply route for Russian forces who have taken control of most of southern Ukraine’s Kherson region.

  • Sara Lee, Former WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner, Dead At 30

    Lee is survived by her husband, former WWE wrestler Cory Weston, and their three young children.