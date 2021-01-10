North Carolina Democrats look to oust Madison Cawthorn

Cawthorn riled up a crowd of Trump supporters during a rally speech that preceded the attack on the Capitol

Several Democratic leaders in North Carolina are calling for an investigation into U.S. Congressman Madison Cawthorn claiming that he had a hand in inciting the violence that occurred during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

A letter sent on Saturday, Jan. 9, to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, signed by N.C. District 11 leaders of the Democratic Party, lists examples they say are grounds for Rep. Cawthorn’s expulsion from Congress.

Read More: Man who posed at Pelosi’s desk arrested, says he’s ready for violent death

In the letter, Cawthorn’s strong language in his Twitter posts on the days leading up to Wednesday’s riots was cited as an example of his support and encouragement of the violence that ensued. The group also mentioned that Cawthorn had riled up the crowd of Trump supporters during a rally speech that preceded the attack on the Capitol by using violent language and referring to his colleagues as “cowards.”

Madison Cawthorn smears his new colleagues in Congress as "cowards" pic.twitter.com/5FIBHaSVaq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

Strengthening the group’s claim that Cawthorn played a part in the Jan. 6 mayhem, they referred to a tweet the congressman posted that invited the mob inside Capitol building.

“I’m fighting a battle for our Constitution on the House floor with other patriots. The battle is on the House floor, not in the streets of D.C.,” Cawthorn wrote in a Jan. 6 tweet.

Read More: Madison Cawthorn says ‘real Americans’ shouldn’t support Warnock

“Since January 6, in spite of the above, he has repeatedly denied any culpability in the resulting mob action of illegally breaching the Security of the Capitol Building, of illegally taking over the US Senate and House of Representatives chambers, of the disruption of Congress’s carrying out its official Constitutional duties, of destruction of federal property, and of inciting mob action resulting in the deaths of five people,” the group wrote in the letter to Pelosi.

Story continues

In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, North Carolina congressional nominee Madison Cawthorn addresses the virtual convention on August 26, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

They implored her to hold Cawthorn accountable for his seditious behavior and for the consequences resulting from his behavior.

Although Cawthorn denies inciting the crowd to violence, his tweets speak for themselves.

Following President Trump’s playbook to lie without compunction, Cawthorn baselessly accused Georgia-born senator-elect Reverend Raphael Warnock of “disguising himself” as a southern pastor to win votes, according to Newsweek.

Additionally, Cawthorn echoed Trump’s complaint that Warnock is a “radical’s radical,” and questioned how Warnock can “say he’s a pastor” while being “all about abortion.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post North Carolina Democrats look to oust Madison Cawthorn appeared first on TheGrio.