North Carolina Department of Transportation to host workshop for disadvantaged businesses

As the owner of Concrete Specialty Contractors in Shelby, Joy Fortenberry has seen the benefits of teaming up with bigger organizations.

Fortenberry enjoys doing business with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The organization partnered with her brand and offered a contract worth more than $680,000 in January.

“Their emphasis has always been giving contractors and subcontractors the tools to be successful,” said Fortenberry.

As a minority-owned business, she understands the significance of partnering with an organization who has been generous with contract awards.

Disadvantaged businesses like Fortenberry’s looking for contracting awards are encouraged to attend a free workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 19 at the Division 12 office at 1710 E. Marion St. in Shelby.

Marcus Thompson, communications officer for the NCDOT, said they are eager to do business with at-risk entrepreneurs. To qualify, 51% of the business must be owned by a woman or minority with a net worth of less than $1.32 million. In addition, the company must be pre-qualified to bid on contracts among other qualifications.

“Besides the shortage of contractors and staff on hand as we have had in all industries, we need to get more staff members to help with the workload,” said Thompson. “We need them to help us with the projects we are getting. We need different ideas from different people for creativity. We want to see other firms getting more business.”

According to a press release issued by the NCDOT, the agency is looking for organizations to perform jobs such as roadside litter pickup, traffic control and more.

“All proposals on contracts with NCDOT are opened to the public, and contracts are awarded to the lowest responsible bidder(s), taking into consideration quality, performance and the time specified in the proposals for the performance of the contract,” said Thompson.

Maintenance and construction contracts are available, and Thompson encourages those who think they qualify to attend.

“We had people reach out to some of our engineers to have one-on-one conversations with them,” said Thompson. “We’ve had people give us feedback during the sessions. We have an open-door policy for people to reach out directly to our division staff.”

Fortenberry said the support from the NCDOT has been invaluable in helping her business succeed.

“They give us the tools and resources to work with the bigger highway contractors in order to give us opportunities to work with them. I went to a workshop in Asheville, and they also invited some of the general contractors that get the bigger contractors.”

Fortenberry has been doing business with the NCDOT for nearly 20 years and boasted about the educational values the organization provides.

“I think one of the biggest benefits for us has been the training and opportunities they offer,” said Fortenberry. “They have always been very good about that. I have a construction management diploma through NC State, which was a six-week program. The NCDOT was in collaboration with them on that, and they paid for the tuition and everything. It was very worthwhile.”

Want to go?

Business owners should RSVP by calling Michael Poe at 980-552-4203 or send him an email at mlpoe@ncdot.gov.

Latrice Williams can be reached at 704-669-3339 and lwilliams6@gannett.com.

