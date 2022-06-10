North Carolina deputies shoot, kill man carrying rifle

Sheriff’s deputies in a North Carolina county shot and killed a man armed with a rifle early Thursday after his family called to say he was experiencing a mental health episode, authorities said.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said family members called to report that a man was armed with a rifle and was walking along N.C. Highway 27 in the Johnsonville community, news outlets reported.

Responding deputies located the man, identified as Curtis Roy Young, 40, of Cameron. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies were unable to deescalate the situation and that led to the shooting. Young was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for additional comment, including the races of the deputies and the shooting victims.

Neither of the deputies was hurt. Each has been placed on administrative leave, and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

