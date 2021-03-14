A North Carolina elementary school displayed hashtags like #SlaveryForLife for a 4th-grade Civil War assignment

Alexandra Ma
·3 min read
FILE - In this Friday, July 3, 2020, file photo, Civil War reenactors marching with Confederate battle flags during their reenactment of Pickett&#39;s Charge at Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, Pa. The banner, with its red field and blue X design, is the best known of the flags of the Confederacy, but the short-lived rebel nation also had other flags. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Civil War reenactors marching with confederate flags in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Associated Press

  • Waxhaw Elementary School asked students to write tweets as Civil War figures, and displayed them.

  • The tweets used hashtags like "Slavery For Life" and "Slavery Forever."

  • The school district apologized and called the assignment "unacceptable."

An elementary school in Waxhaw, North Carolina, displayed pro-slavery hashtags on the classroom wall as part of a fourth-grade Civil War assignment, prompting criticism and an apology from the school system.

As part of the assignment, Waxhaw Elementary School asked students to write tweets from the perspectives of various Civil War figures in North Carolina and displayed the ones they were most proud of on a school billboard, WCNC reported.

A photo of the billboard, posted on the school's Facebook page, featured hashtags like "Slavery For Life" and a made-up account called "Don't Stop Slavery," Fox 46 Charlotte reported. That Facebook post has since been deleted, but Insider has seen a copy of it.

One comment made from the nonexistent account @dontStopSlavery said, according to Fox 46: "You may not agree with slavery but I do and I'm honest about it. #SlaveryForLife."

Another comment from the made-up account "Confederate4life" said: "Why do we need to leave the county. We can stay and our slaves! #SLAVERYFOREVER," per Fox 46.

None of the posts displayed on the billboard specified what Civil War characters inspired the messages.

Parents of the school have since complained, with one noting that fourth- and fifth-graders from other classes, who were not part of the assignment, were able to see the messages on the billboard.

"You have these kids walking by this every single day," parent Brittany Buford told WCNC, adding: "Racism is racism."

Kimberly Morrison-Hansley, another parent and a member of the local NAACP branch, told WCNC: "I rolled over, saw the email, looked at the pictures, and thought immediately, 'This is a slap in the face. I cannot believe this.'"

The Union County Public Schools system, of which Waxhaw Elementary is a part, called the assignment was "unacceptable" and apologized.

"Union County Public Schools is extremely concerned about the fourth-grade activity that took place at Waxhaw Elementary. This type of assignment is unacceptable, and we apologize for offending parents, staff, students, and members of our community."

Andrew Houlihan, the school district's superintendent, also tweeted on Friday: "Today I was made aware of an elementary school assignment about the Civil War that was racially insensitive and not appropriate. I want to be clear: any type of assignment such as this is unacceptable."

Teachers across the country have been criticized for their method of teaching slavery.

Last month alone, a Florida school district opened an investigation into a high-school teacher after he was filmed on TikTok falsely claiming that slaves were not whipped by their owners in America, and a Wisconsin middle-school teacher was put on administrative leave after asking students how they would punish a slave.

Earlier this month, a Mississippi middle school also apologized after a teacher asked students to pretend to be slaves writing home to Africa.

Read the original article on Insider

