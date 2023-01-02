When North Carolina Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023

sergeyryzhov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month, including January 2023. Benefits are paid between the 3rd and the 21st of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number. SNAP recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January, boosting benefits by 12.5%.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level.

North Carolina’s SNAP program — which is referred to as Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) — is administered by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHSS). SNAP benefits are deposited into North Carolina Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.

SNAP eligibility is based on household size and income. In North Carolina, there are three ways to apply for SNAP/FNS benefits:

Online with ePASS. In person at your county Department of Social Services (DSS) office. It helps to fill out as much of the application as possible ahead of time. Fill out a paper application and mail to or drop it off at your county DSS office.

SNAP recipients in North Carolina can use their EBT cards for discounts on certain products and services. For example, SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription for $6.99 per month. Your EBT card can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos nationwide. Free or low-cost landline or cell phone service is also available through the Federal Lifeline Program.

SNAP benefits are deposited on the same day each month, even if it falls on a weekend or holiday. If you don’t have a Social Security number, then benefits are paid out on the third day of each month.

Here is the January 2023 SNAP payment schedule in North Carolina:

If your SSN ends in: Benefits available after 6 a.m. on: 1 Jan. 3rd 2 Jan. 5th 3 Jan. 7th 4 Jan. 9th 5 Jan. 11th 6 Jan. 13th 7 Jan. 15th 8 Jan. 17th 9 Jan. 19th 0 Jan. 21st

FNS recipients can use their EBT card at any grocery store and USDA-authorized retailers. To find out where you can use your SNAP benefits, visit the USDA’s SNAP Retailer Locator. Once there, click “Enter the SNAP Retailer Locator” and enter your address.

You can also use your SNAP EBT card at participating farmers’ markets to purchase fresh produce. The USDA’s Food Nutrition Service (FNS) provides a monthly list of the names and locations of markets across the country that are currently authorized to accept SNAP benefits.

SNAP benefits can be used to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In North Carolina, you also can’t use SNAP to purchase hot meals.

