North Carolina fugitive faces charges here

Sep. 2—Crossville Police have charged a man wanted by North Carolina authorities after he was taken into custody during a domestic assault investigation.

Police took Dontavion Sellers, 27, N. Broad St., Roseboro, NC, into custody Aug. 25 while investigating a report of a domestic assault taking place in a room at the Quality Inn off N. Main St.

City police later charged Dontavion Sellers with domestic assault and violation of the sex offender registration law and a hold was placed on Sellers by North Carolina authorities for four counts of violation of the sex offender law.

North Carolina police said they will extradite Sellers back to their state to face prosecution.

The incident began around 3 p.m. last Friday when a woman called E-911 and said she had been the victim of an ongoing physical domestic situation for up to an hour.

While police were en route to the hotel, they spotted a 2017 Toyota Camry traveling toward downtown Crossville on N. Main St.

The vehicle and the driver fit the description provided by a Clinton, NC, woman who said she was the victim.

A traffic stop was conducted and after some questioning, Sellers was taken into custody.

The suspect was cooperative with authorities and admitted to being involved in the altercation, according to Ptl. Ethan Wilson's report.

The female in the altercation was taken to Cumberland Medical Center by ambulance to be checked out and was later released.

