North Carolina fugitive in road rage killing caught in Shawnee, Kansas, after manhunt

A man suspected in the shooting death of a Charlotte, North Carolina, bus driver during a road rage incident was arrested in Johnson County after a multi-state manhunt, according to jail records.

Shawnee police arrested 21-year-old Darian Dru Thavychith of Charlotte around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday and booked him into the Johnson County jail about an hour later on suspicion of being a fugitive, jail records show.

Thavychith was apprehended without incident, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Capt. Joel McNelly said during a virtual news conference. He will be charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The arrest ends a two-week manhunt that led authorities through several states, including Tennessee, Colorado and Kansas, Charlotte Observer reported.

Thavychith is suspected of killing 41-year-old Ethan Rivera, a bus driver Charlotte Area Transit System the evening of Feb. 11 during a road rage incident. A warrant for Thavychith was issued on Feb. 18.

Police declined to specify how they were able to track Thavychith to Shawnee. However, McNelly said police rely on “a lot of electronics” and interviews to track suspects, the Charlotte Observer reported.