North Carolina gas prices to increase in 2023, state officials say

North Carolinians can expect a rise in gas prices this new year, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Gas prices and alternative fuel tax rates will increase statewide from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon in 2023, the NCDOR said. The gas tax rate is calculated by using the gas tax rate of the year before, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is 100 plus or minus the sum of the change in the state’s population percentage.

Additionally, the inspection tax will stay at 0.0025 cents per gallon.

For further information, contact the Excise Tax Division at 919-707-7500 or toll-free 877-308-9092.

