North Carolina is getting a Buc-ee’s

The city of Mebane will be home to the first Buc-ee’s in North Carolina.

While you were sleeping, Mebane City Council unanimously approved the project during a marathon meeting.



In a marathon meeting, the Mebane City Council unanimously voted Monday night to allow the build. It would be located off Exit 152 off Interstate 85, between Greensboro and Raleigh.

Plans call for a 74,000-foot structure with more than 600 parking spaces, over 200 employees, and 120 gas pumps.

The closest Buc-ee’s right now is in Florence, South Carolina. It was the first location on the East Coast and opened in 2020.

Buc-ee’s is a popular gas station chain based in Texas. Known for its massive size, gourmet snacks, and merchandise, many have come to love the brand.

